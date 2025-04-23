HCL Tech, Infosys, Wipro Outlook After Earnings | Kiran Jani’s Take

Kiran Jani, Head of Technical Research at Jainam Broking, shares his perspective on HCL Tech following its recent earnings report. While HCL Tech has seen strong momentum around the ₹1580 mark and some brokerages are forecasting targets above ₹1700, Jani advises caution, suggesting it's not the ideal time to chase the stock. However, he remains bullish on the overall IT sector, noting that the Nifty IT index has undergone significant corrections and is now showing signs of a potential bottoming out. Among large-cap IT stocks, Infosys and Wipro are highlighted as strong contenders sitting at long-term support levels. In the mid-cap space, InfoEdge stands out as a promising opportunity, with clear technical indicators supporting a long position. Jani recommends a balanced portfolio approach with exposure to both large- and mid-cap IT stocks, expressing optimism that the sector may deliver a strong performance in the year ahead.