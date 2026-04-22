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HCLTech Q4 Disappoints, AI-Led Demand Questions Drag Stock And IT Pack

HCLTech Q4 Disappoints, AI-Led Demand Questions Drag Stock And IT Pack

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 22, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 22, 2026, 4:16 PM IST

Catch all the action on What’s Hot as markets turn sharply lower after a three-day rally. The Nifty 50 slips over 200 points, dragged by a steep sell-off in IT stocks. HCL Technologies emerges as the biggest laggard, plunging nearly 9% after weak Q4 results and a muted FY27 growth outlook of just 1–4%. Concerns around slowing demand, margin pressure, and the rising impact of AI disruption are weighing heavily on sentiment. The broader Nifty IT Index is down over 3%, pulling peers like Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services lower. Market expert Tapan Doshi shares his strategy on navigating the IT turmoil, sector rotation, and where investors should look next.

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