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HCLTech Stock Rises 4% After New AI Deal | Can AI Revenue Drive The Next Re-Rating?

HCLTech Stock Rises 4% After New AI Deal | Can AI Revenue Drive The Next Re-Rating?

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2026, 2:03 PM IST

HCLTech is strengthening its AI business through new acquisitions and strategic deals, boosting investor confidence. The company's focus on expanding AI revenues has also supported sentiment around the stock. Mayuresh Joshi, Head Equity Research, William O'Neil India, explains that these moves are in the right direction, but their success will depend on revenue growth, cost synergies, and improved EBITDA margins. Watch the full discussion to understand what HCLTech's AI strategy could mean for the company's future growth and for investors.

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