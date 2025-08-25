HDFC Bank Announces First-Ever 1:1 Bonus Issue | What Investors Should Know

HDFC Bank has announced its first-ever 1:1 bonus issue, a significant corporate development that has caught the attention of investors across the market. With the record date around the corner, questions are being raised on whether shareholders should hold on to the stock or exit ahead of the adjustment. Speaking on the matter, Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice-President and Research Analyst at Mehta Equities, outlines his strategy for investors. While reiterating his long-term bullish view on HDFC Bank as a strong proxy for India’s banking sector, he advises short-term investors to consider booking profits ahead of the bonus adjustment and re-entering once the stock stabilises.