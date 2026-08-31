HDFC Bank CEO Exit: What Investors Should Know About Succession, Governance & Stock Outlook

HDFC Bank is facing renewed investor concerns after CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek reappointment and is set to retire in October. Business Today’s Nachiket Kelkar explains the succession challenge, recent governance concerns and the potential internal candidate for the top job. The bank’s stock is also trading near a 52-week low, while valuations have fallen to around 1.5 times FY28 book. Pankaj Pandey, Head of Research, ICICI Direct, explains why cheap valuations alone may not be enough to trigger a recovery. Investors will closely watch the appointment of the next MD & CEO, the length of the new leader’s tenure, margins and the bank’s ability to address governance and operational concerns.