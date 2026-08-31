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HDFC Bank CEO Succession: What Shashidhar’s Exit Means For Investors & Stock | HDFC Shares

HDFC Bank CEO Succession: What Shashidhar’s Exit Means For Investors & Stock | HDFC Shares

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 31, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 31, 2026, 1:43 PM IST

HDFC Bank is in focus after its CEO Shashidhar Jagdishan decided not to seek a third term, raising questions around the bank’s succession plan. Ajay Bagga, Sr. Market Veteran, says the development increases market uncertainty, especially after recent leadership changes at the bank. However, he believes HDFC Bank has strong internal and domestic talent capable of taking the institution forward. Bagga expects the uncertainty to ease once a new CEO is announced and approved by the RBI. He explains what investors should watch, how the succession process could impact sentiment and why a well-received appointment could trigger a bounce in the stock.

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