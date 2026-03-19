HDFC Bank Chairman Resigns Citing Ethical Concerns, RBI Clears Interim Chief

HDFC Bank is facing a governance spotlight after part-time chairman Tanu Chakraborty resigned with immediate effect, citing concerns over ethics and internal practices. In his resignation letter, Chakraborty pointed to developments over the past two years that were not aligned with his values. The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of Keki Mistry as interim chairman for the next three months, as the bank begins the process of identifying a successor. While the bank has reassured investors that there are no material operational concerns, the resignation has raised questions around governance at one of India’s most trusted financial institutions, triggering a sharp market reaction.