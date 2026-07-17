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HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Q1 Results: What Investors Should Watch Closely

HDFC Bank, ICICI, Axis, Kotak Q1 Results: What Investors Should Watch Closely

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 17, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 17, 2026, 1:34 PM IST

All eyes are on the banking sector as HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank are set to announce their Q1 results. The earnings are expected to set the tone for bank stocks when markets open on Monday. Mayuresh Joshi, Head Equity Research, William O Neil India, says investors should closely track credit growth, deposit growth, credit-deposit ratios, asset quality, risk-weighted assets, provisioning trends, and net interest margins (NIMs). These factors will indicate how banks are navigating the changing interest rate cycle and global uncertainty. Watch this video for a complete preview of the banking sector's Q1 earnings.

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