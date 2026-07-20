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HDFC Bank Or ICICI Bank: Which Stock Should Investors Buy After Q1 Results?

HDFC Bank Or ICICI Bank: Which Stock Should Investors Buy After Q1 Results?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 20, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 20, 2026, 2:37 PM IST

The Q1 earnings from India's top private lenders have triggered contrasting market reactions, with HDFC Bank falling over 4% while ICICI Bank gained after reporting stronger numbers. Investors are closely tracking margins, asset quality, loan growth, and management commentary to gauge the sector's outlook. Avinash Gorakshakar, Founder, Avinash Mentor Research, believes ICICI Bank delivered a better performance and remains an attractive accumulation candidate on any correction. He advises investors to stay cautious on HDFC Bank for now, citing slower growth expectations, while expecting the banking sector to improve as credit demand picks up in the coming quarters.

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