HDFC Bank Vs HDB Fin IPO: Where Should You Invest Your Money?

Abhishek Basumallick, Co-founder and Fund Manager at Shree Rama Managers, weighs in on the much-anticipated HDB Financial Services IPO — a landmark issue in the NBFC space and one of the biggest public offerings in the last two decades. He highlights the company’s strong fundamentals, efficient management, and backing by HDFC Bank, making it an attractive long-term bet. However, he also flags concerns about premium valuations in the private market versus the IPO price, which could impact near-term listing gains. When asked to choose between HDFC Bank and HDB Financial, he firmly backs HDFC Bank for its scale, legacy, and exceptional wealth creation record over the past 25 years. His reflections include a personal anecdote from 2003–04, where he named HDFC Bank as the one stock he'd buy for life — a belief he still holds. This video offers a balanced take on both legacy and new opportunity in India’s financial sector.