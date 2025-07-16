HDFC Life Q1 Results: Net Profit Up 14%; Premium Income Beats Estimates

HDFC Life Insurance Company Q1 Results: It reported a 14% year-on-year (YoY) growth in its standalone net profit at Rs 546 crore for Q1FY26 as compared to Rs 478 crore posted in the year-ago period. The company's net premium income rose 16% at Rs 14,466 crore versus Rs 12,510 crore posted in the year-ago period. The company's profit after tax (PAT) was 15% higher on a sequential basis versus Rs 477 crore reported in Q4FY25. However, the net premium income fell sharply by 39% as compared to Rs 23,766 crore in the January-March quarter of FY25. Catch the top management of HDFC life decoding the Q1 results and the growth blue print.