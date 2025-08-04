Business Today
Here's Why Share Of Hero MotoCorp Rallied 5% In Trade | What's The Next Target Price?

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 5:18 PM IST

Hero MotoCorp led the Nifty gainers with a sharp 5.2% rally, backed by strong sales figures and a technical breakout on daily charts. KKunal V Parar, Vice President, Technical Research , Choice Equity Broking believe this momentum could carry forward, with trading targets around ₹4,832 and medium- to long-term targets as high as ₹5,500. The stock has broken out after a long consolidation phase, making it attractive for both traders and long-term investors. Analysts are even suggesting switching from Tata Motors to Hero MotoCorp for better upside potential. With strong chart signals and renewed investor interest, is Hero MotoCorp now the strongest bet in the auto space?

