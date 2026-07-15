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Hero MotoCorp To Invest ₹1,000 Crore In Ather Energy: EV Stock Rally And Market Impact Explained

Hero MotoCorp To Invest ₹1,000 Crore In Ather Energy: EV Stock Rally And Market Impact Explained

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 15, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 15, 2026, 3:06 PM IST

 

Hero MotoCorp is set to invest ₹1,000 crore in Ather Energy through a preferential equity or warrants issue, reinforcing its long-term commitment to the electric vehicle space. The investment comes as Ather continues to outperform in the stock market and gains momentum in India's fast-growing EV segment. CA Tapan Doshi, Research Analyst, believes the move reflects Hero's confidence in Ather's growth prospects, while highlighting Ather and TVS Motor as his preferred EV plays despite premium valuations. Watch this video for a detailed analysis of the investment, EV outlook, and the stocks to watch.

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