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HFCL Q1 Results: Profit From Loss, Revenue Doubles, AI Investment & 40% Growth Target

HFCL Q1 Results: Profit From Loss, Revenue Doubles, AI Investment & 40% Growth Target

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 23, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 23, 2026, 3:04 PM IST

HFCL kicked off FY27 with a stellar set of earnings, reporting a ₹229 crore net profit versus a loss a year ago, while revenue surged nearly 120% on the back of strong export demand and robust product sales. Exports contributed over 55% of revenue, the order book hit a record ₹26,665 crore, and the company raised its FY27 revenue growth aspiration to 40%. HFCL has also approved a ₹215 crore investment to manufacture AI data centre connectivity solutions and continues to expand its optical fibre capacity. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today TV, Mahendra Nahata, Managing Director, HFCL, discusses the record quarterly performance, export momentum, AI strategy, capacity expansion, order pipeline, and the company's growth outlook for FY27 and beyond.

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