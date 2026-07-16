Business Today
Subscribe
IndiaNRICareer & JobsUS NewsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
Lenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
Himadri CMD Anurag Choudhary On Record Q1, ₹170 Crore Expansion & Speciality Chemicals Bet

Himadri CMD Anurag Choudhary On Record Q1, ₹170 Crore Expansion & Speciality Chemicals Bet

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 16, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 16, 2026, 4:45 PM IST

Himadri Speciality Chemical delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY27, posting robust growth in both revenue and net profit. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, discusses the company's strong quarterly performance, the proposed ₹170 crore investment to enter the Super Speciality Carbon Black (SSCB) segment, and the progress of its Anthraquinone and Carbazole project. He also shares insights on demand trends, margin outlook, speciality chemicals, capacity expansion, import substitution opportunities, and Himadri's long-term growth strategy. Watch the full interview to understand what lies ahead for one of India's leading speciality chemicals companies.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended