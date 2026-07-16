Himadri CMD Anurag Choudhary On Record Q1, ₹170 Crore Expansion & Speciality Chemicals Bet

Himadri Speciality Chemical delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue in Q1FY27, posting robust growth in both revenue and net profit. In this exclusive conversation with Business Today, Anurag Choudhary, CMD and CEO of Himadri Speciality Chemical, discusses the company's strong quarterly performance, the proposed ₹170 crore investment to enter the Super Speciality Carbon Black (SSCB) segment, and the progress of its Anthraquinone and Carbazole project. He also shares insights on demand trends, margin outlook, speciality chemicals, capacity expansion, import substitution opportunities, and Himadri's long-term growth strategy. Watch the full interview to understand what lies ahead for one of India's leading speciality chemicals companies.