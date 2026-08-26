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Hindustan Copper OFS: Is This The Right Time For Retail Investors To Buy?

Hindustan Copper OFS: Is This The Right Time For Retail Investors To Buy?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 26, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 26, 2026, 3:21 PM IST

Hindustan Copper’s OFS has received a strong response, with the government potentially exercising the green shoe option. The offer gives retail investors an opportunity to buy shares at a discounted price as copper prices remain near record highs. Sudip Bandyopadhyay believes copper has a strong long-term outlook, supported by rising demand from AI, electric vehicles and green energy. He says Hindustan Copper’s improving performance and the structural rise in copper demand could support the stock over the longer term. The discussion looks at the OFS opportunity, copper’s outlook and what retail investors should consider.

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