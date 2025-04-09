Hold Tight! Don’t Act In Panic, Says Roha Asset Managers' Daljeet Kohli

Markets are volatile, headlines are noisy, and investor anxiety is peaking. In this insightful episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, Daljeet Kohli, Head of Equity at Roha Asset Managers LLP, explains why doing nothing might be the smartest thing investors can do right now. “Sometimes, not doing anything is also a good strategy,” says Daljeet Kohli, as he urges long-term investors to stay calm, avoid panic decisions, and wait for the storm to settle. With news flow changing by the minute – from tariff hikes to tweet wars – Daljeet Kohli warns that any decision taken in panic often turns out to be wrong. A stock bought 10% cheaper today might fall another 10% tomorrow if volatility continues. Daljeet Kohli recalls how markets initially celebrated pharma’s exemption from tariffs, only for the sector to be included the next day – sending stocks plunging 15%. His advice? Don’t rush. Take a cool-headed view of how each company or sector is likely to be impacted. Not all stocks will suffer equally. Some may be able to pass on costs. Others may not. For traders, this is a time of opportunity. But for investors, patience is key. Wait. "Let things settle. Then analyse and act," says Daljeet Kohli.

Why knee-jerk reactions can hurt your portfolio? How sector-specific analysis is crucial?

Why it’s okay to step back and observe before acting?