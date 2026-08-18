Horizon Industrial Parks IPO: Growth Story, Valuation & Outlook | CEO

Horizon Industrial Parks has opened its ₹2,600 crore IPO, with the issue drawing attention to India’s rapidly expanding industrial and logistics infrastructure space. In this exclusive conversation, Urvish Rambhia, CEO & Whole Time Director, Horizon Industrial Parks, discusses the company’s IPO, growth strategy and business outlook. The IPO has a price band of ₹57–₹60 per share, with a minimum retail investment of ₹15,000. Backed by Blackstone, Horizon operates 45 industrial and logistics assets across 10 major Indian cities, spanning 58.01 million square feet. We discuss the company’s asset mix, customer base, IPO allocation, anchor book of ₹1,167.75 crore, expansion plans and the opportunities ahead. Tune in for key insights from Horizon Industrial Parks’ top management on the IPO and India’s logistics infrastructure growth story.