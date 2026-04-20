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Hormuz Tensions Shake Markets | What Should Investors Do Now?

Hormuz Tensions Shake Markets | What Should Investors Do Now?

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 20, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 20, 2026, 4:40 PM IST

Markets begin the week on a firm note after a strong April rally, with the Nifty gaining over 6% in just two weeks. But rising crude oil prices and ongoing geopolitical tensions in West Asia continue to cast a shadow on sentiment. Are markets ignoring risks, or is this the start of a sustained uptrend? In this episode of Market Commentary, Nitin Raheja, Executive Director at Julius Baer Wealth Advisors, decodes the current market mood, FII flows, and the impact of oil on India’s outlook. He shares his views on valuations, global allocation strategies, and why large caps and BFSI could lead the next leg of the rally. Tune in for key insights on navigating volatility and positioning your portfolio in uncertain times.

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