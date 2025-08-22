How A ₹16 Investment Became ₹1 Lakh: Stock Market Lessons For Parents

Market expert Raghuvendra Singh shares a personal story of how he secured his daughter’s future through smart stock market investments. When his daughter was born 12 years ago, he invested in KRBL (Kushiram Bihari Lal), a leading Basmati rice exporter, at just ₹16 per share. Over the years, thanks to bonuses, dividends and stock splits, that investment has multiplied dramatically, with the stock now trading around ₹480 — turning a small sum into a sizeable corpus. Drawing from his own experience, Singh suggests that long-term investors looking to build wealth for their children’s future can consider companies like KRBL and ITC, the latter being a strong dividend-paying stock. He believes that disciplined investing in quality businesses over time can create meaningful wealth, enough to fund important life goals such as a child’s marriage or education.