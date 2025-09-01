Business Today
How Are Indian Supply Chains Adjusting To GST Rejig

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Sep 1, 2025,
  • Updated Sep 1, 2025, 1:30 PM IST

Join us on Business Today as we delve into the latest developments surrounding the new GST slab announcement, a move that could significantly reshape the taxation landscape across key sectors. In this episode, we speak to Vineet Agarwal, Managing Director of Transport Corporation of India, to gain expert insights into how the revised GST structure may impact logistics, transportation, and broader business operations. With the government pushing for simplification and potential rate adjustments, we explore what this means for industry players, consumers, and the overall economy. Don’t miss this in-depth discussion on policy, impact, and the road ahead.

TAGS:
