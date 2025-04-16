How Can Investors Build Wealth In FY26? Sharad Avasthi Shares Step-By-Step Portfolio Allocation Tips

In this segment from Business Today TV’s Market Today, Sharad Avasthi, Head of Research (PCG) at SMIFS, offers a practical and disciplined investment strategy for retail investors looking to deploy money in a volatile market environment. Sharad Avasthi suggests a staggered investment approach — investing 25% of your funds every time the Nifty dips by 500 points — to manage risk while building a solid portfolio. He advises creating a basket of 10–11 quality stocks and allocating funds equally, rather than worrying about weightage. This method not only minimizes the risk of investing at market highs but also allows investors to benefit from potential dips. For those new to equity investing, he recommends starting with large-cap stocks known for stability and resilience. More seasoned investors — or those backed by a trusted financial advisor — can consider diversifying into mid- and small-cap segments for higher alpha generation. Sharad Avasthi emphasises the importance of staying calm during market corrections and continuing to invest with a long-term view. With realistic expectations and disciplined allocation, he believes investors can still generate solid returns and outperform by the end of FY26 — even if the broader markets moderate in performance.