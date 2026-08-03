Business Today
Subscribe
NRICareer & JobsUS NewsIn PicsWeatherPetrol PricesDiesel PricesPMS TodayBT Reels
BT Infra SummitLenovo FIFA World Cup 2026EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
How To Build The Right Investment Portfolio In Today's Market | Aditya Pagaria

How To Build The Right Investment Portfolio In Today's Market | Aditya Pagaria

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 3, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 3, 2026, 5:04 PM IST

How should investors position their portfolios in today's uncertain market? In this exclusive conversation, Aditya Pagaria, Senior Fixed Income Fund Manager at Axis Mutual Fund, discusses the ideal portfolio allocation amid changing interest rates, inflation concerns and global uncertainties. He explains the role of debt, equities and other asset classes, when investors should rebalance their portfolios, and the common mistakes to avoid. Whether you're a first-time investor or looking to fine-tune your investment strategy, this discussion offers practical insights on building a resilient portfolio for the current market environment.

SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

LATEST

Read more

MARKET TODAY

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended