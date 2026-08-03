How To Build The Right Investment Portfolio In Today's Market | Aditya Pagaria

How should investors position their portfolios in today's uncertain market? In this exclusive conversation, Aditya Pagaria, Senior Fixed Income Fund Manager at Axis Mutual Fund, discusses the ideal portfolio allocation amid changing interest rates, inflation concerns and global uncertainties. He explains the role of debt, equities and other asset classes, when investors should rebalance their portfolios, and the common mistakes to avoid. Whether you're a first-time investor or looking to fine-tune your investment strategy, this discussion offers practical insights on building a resilient portfolio for the current market environment.