How To Create A Viable Portfolio As Nifty Nears New Highs

In this episode of Market Guru on Business Today TV, Mihir Vora, Chief Investment Officer at Trust Mutual Fund, shares his expert views on the equity markets, macroeconomic conditions, and key investment themes shaping 2025. With over 30 years of experience in Indian markets, Vora discusses the outlook for the Nifty, the impact of recent RBI policy decisions—including a 50 basis point repo rate cut and 100 basis point CRR reduction—and how these moves are likely to fuel a liquidity-driven rally in equities. He delves into the positioning of Trust Mutual Fund’s flagship schemes—the FlexiCap and Small Cap Funds—highlighting strong exposure to private sector banks, NBFCs, and defence stocks like Solar Industries and HAL. Vora also comments on the positive earnings momentum in mid-caps, the revival of the rural economy, and why he remains structurally bullish on the Indian defence sector. He notes that while valuations in parts of the market are high, disciplined profit-booking and selective buying continue. From rupee stability to foreign investor flows and sectoral preferences, this candid conversation offers a comprehensive view of the Indian market's evolving landscape in the second half of 2025.