How to Invest In Market Smartly Amid Global Uncertainty | Tariff Fear | Markets News

Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 5, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2025, 1:50 PM IST

 

Amid global uncertainty and market volatility, what’s the safest and smartest way to invest in Indian equities? Dharmesh Kant, Head of Equity Research, Chola Securities says Stick to SIPs in broad-based mutual funds. He explain why sector-specific or thematic funds can be risky for long-term investors. Instead, focus on large-cap and mid-cap diversified mutual funds. Learn how to adjust your SIP strategy during market dips — especially why doubling your SIP when the index drops 10% can be a game-changer. This is not market timing, it's disciplined investing. Listen in

TAGS:
