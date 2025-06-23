How To Trade In Markets Amid Rising Geopolitical Political Tensions?

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and crude oil breaching key levels, experts are advising Indian retail investors to adopt a cautious and strategic trading approach. The suggested strategy includes staying stock- and sector-specific, focusing on resilient domestic themes like green energy, and avoiding interest rate-sensitive or export-dependent sectors that could face knee-jerk reactions. Experts also warns that while markets show short-term resilience, sustained upward momentum is unlikely with global uncertainties in play—such as rising oil, a stronger dollar, and a weakening rupee. Retail investors are also being encouraged to take a breather, preserve capital, and use this period to focus on learning, self-reflection, and long-term planning rather than aggressive trading in a volatile environment.