COMPANIES

NEWS

News
bt tv
market today
How To Trade In Markets Amid Rising Geopolitical Political Tensions?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Jun 23, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 23, 2025, 2:50 PM IST

Amid rising geopolitical tensions and crude oil breaching key levels, experts are advising Indian retail investors to adopt a cautious and strategic trading approach. The suggested strategy includes staying stock- and sector-specific, focusing on resilient domestic themes like green energy, and avoiding interest rate-sensitive or export-dependent sectors that could face knee-jerk reactions. Experts also warns that while markets show short-term resilience, sustained upward momentum is unlikely with global uncertainties in play—such as rising oil, a stronger dollar, and a weakening rupee. Retail investors are also being encouraged to take a breather, preserve capital, and use this period to focus on learning, self-reflection, and long-term planning rather than aggressive trading in a volatile environment.

