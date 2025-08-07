Business Today
How Trump’s 50% Tariffs On Indian Goods Could Impact Trade, Farmers, And The Economy

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Aug 7, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 7, 2025, 6:45 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the M.S. Swaminathan Centenary International Conference in New Delhi, reaffirmed government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of India's farmers, fishermen, and dairy farmers. Amid escalating trade tensions with the United States — including fresh tariff hikes of 50% on Indian goods — Modi declared he is ready to pay a "heavy price" to stand by India’s agricultural community, reiterating that farmers' welfare remains his top priority. Watch BJP leader and Member of the PM’s Economic Advisory Council, Prof. Gourav Vallabh, share insights on the impact of Trump’s tariffs and the road ahead for India.

