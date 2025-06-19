How Will The Change In Weekly Expiry Impact BSE Shares? | Explained

BSE has been directed by SEBI move its weekly expiry to Thursday, while NSE will be shifting its weekly expiry to Tuesday. What does this mean for traders, shareholders, and the overall derivatives market? Deven Choksey breaks it down, explaining how BSE aims to capture spillover volume from NSE, and how both exchanges might eventually complement each other in a growing market. Is this a strategic push by BSE to grab a larger market share in derivatives trading? Will it hurt NSE? Or will it create arbitrage opportunities for investors? Listen in