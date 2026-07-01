HUDCO Share Price News: Should You Buy, Sell Or Hold? G Chokkalingam Answers

Hudco has started FY27 on a strong note, with loan sanctions nearly doubling to ₹65,485 crore and loan disbursements rising 28% year-on-year to ₹16,377 crore. The company also reported a robust lending pipeline, stable asset quality and lower borrowing costs, reinforcing confidence in its long-term growth outlook. Urban infrastructure now accounts for nearly 74% of Hudco’s loan book, while FY26 net profit more than doubled. G Chokkalingam, Founder & MD, Equinomics Research, believes the company’s growth is already reflected in its valuation and recommends a hold on the stock despite its strong business performance and outlook.