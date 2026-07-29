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HUL Share Price Outlook: Brokerages Turn Bullish After Earnings | FMCG Stock Analysis

HUL Share Price Outlook: Brokerages Turn Bullish After Earnings | FMCG Stock Analysis

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • Jul 29, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 29, 2026, 1:31 PM IST

 

 

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has attracted positive views from several global brokerages after its latest earnings performance. Thomas V. Abraham, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, believes the FMCG sector remains a strong long-term consumption story, with HUL benefiting from its wide distribution network and brand strength. While near-term challenges like pricing pressure, raw material costs, and urban-rural demand differences remain, he expects margins and growth prospects to improve over time. With premium segments gaining momentum and consumption trends recovering, HUL could remain a strong long-term investment opportunity, according to the expert.

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