HUL Share Price Outlook: Brokerages Turn Bullish After Earnings | FMCG Stock Analysis

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has attracted positive views from several global brokerages after its latest earnings performance. Thomas V. Abraham, Research Analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, believes the FMCG sector remains a strong long-term consumption story, with HUL benefiting from its wide distribution network and brand strength. While near-term challenges like pricing pressure, raw material costs, and urban-rural demand differences remain, he expects margins and growth prospects to improve over time. With premium segments gaining momentum and consumption trends recovering, HUL could remain a strong long-term investment opportunity, according to the expert.