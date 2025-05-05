ICICI & HDFC Bank Surge | Expert Take On Rate Cuts, Sector Outlook & SBI

Chakri Lokapriya, CIO of Equities at LGT Wealth, shares his views on the Indian banking sector, with a focus on ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank, both of which have shown strong performance recently. HDFC Bank, now the world’s most expensive bank by market capitalisation, is benefiting from RBI rate cuts, which are improving its liquidity profile and cost of funds. Lokapriya discusses how these rate cuts are likely to support the sector, with HDFC Bank positioned to gain from the improving consumer environment. He also highlights potential risks surrounding SBI, particularly related to the JSW Supreme Court ruling, which may lead to provisioning and NPAs. Join Shail Bhatnagar from Business Today as they explore the current banking landscape and the investment opportunities emerging in the sector.