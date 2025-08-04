Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
ICICI Pru Focussed Equity Fund With 15.4% CAGR Through Just ₹10,000 SIP Over 16 Years

ICICI Pru Focussed Equity Fund With 15.4% CAGR Through Just ₹10,000 SIP Over 16 Years

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 4, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 4, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Catch Superstar Fund With Shailendra Bhatnagar reviewing the ICICI Pru Focussed Equity Fund (IPFEF) that has emerged as one of 2025’s top-performing mutual funds, delivering a 7.2% gain year-to-date while outperforming the Nifty and BSE 500 indices. With a strong track record, the fund has consistently ranked in the top quartile over long-term periods and has delivered superior returns over 5, 7, and 10 years. Launched in May 2009, IPFEF has built significant wealth for long-term SIP investors with an impressive 14.6% CAGR since inception. Its focused portfolio of 33 high-quality stocks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and L&T, has made it a favourite among investors seeking long-term growth. Discover why IPFEF continues to be a top wealth-building choice in 2025!

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended