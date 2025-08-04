ICICI Pru Focussed Equity Fund With 15.4% CAGR Through Just ₹10,000 SIP Over 16 Years

Catch Superstar Fund With Shailendra Bhatnagar reviewing the ICICI Pru Focussed Equity Fund (IPFEF) that has emerged as one of 2025’s top-performing mutual funds, delivering a 7.2% gain year-to-date while outperforming the Nifty and BSE 500 indices. With a strong track record, the fund has consistently ranked in the top quartile over long-term periods and has delivered superior returns over 5, 7, and 10 years. Launched in May 2009, IPFEF has built significant wealth for long-term SIP investors with an impressive 14.6% CAGR since inception. Its focused portfolio of 33 high-quality stocks, including ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Sun Pharma, and L&T, has made it a favourite among investors seeking long-term growth. Discover why IPFEF continues to be a top wealth-building choice in 2025!