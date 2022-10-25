ICICI Securities Q2 PAT Down 14% to Rs 300 Crore

ICICI Securities on Thursday reported a 14 per cent decline in profit after tax to Rs 300 crore in the three months ended September 2022. In comparison, the company had posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 351.2 crore in the same quarter preceding the fiscal, ICICI Securities, a subsidiary of ICICI Bank, said in a statement. The company's total income rose to Rs 865.63 crore in the second quarter that ended on September 30, 2022, from Rs 856.56 crore in the year-ago period. Catch Vijay Chandok, MD & CEO, ICICI Securities in conversation with Sakshi Batra, Associate Editor, Business Today TV.