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IDBI Bank Sale Called Off As Bids Fall Short, Govt Weighs Fresh Options For Disinvestment

IDBI Bank Sale Called Off As Bids Fall Short, Govt Weighs Fresh Options For Disinvestment

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Mar 18, 2026,
  • Updated Mar 18, 2026, 10:46 AM IST

The government’s disinvestment drive has hit a setback after the strategic sale of IDBI Bank was called off due to lower-than-expected bids. The Centre had aimed to raise over ₹70,000 crore from selling a 61% stake, but valuations failed to meet expectations. Sources indicate the government has not shelved the plan entirely and is considering two key options — revisiting the sale when market and geopolitical conditions improve, or exploring a merger of IDBI Bank within the public sector banking space. While a fresh attempt remains the more likely route, achieving better valuations could be challenging. The development raises questions over the government’s broader privatisation roadmap and FY26 disinvestment targets.

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