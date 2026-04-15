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IMF Raises India Growth Forecast to 6.5% While Cutting Global Outlook Amid Economic Slowdown

IMF Raises India Growth Forecast to 6.5% While Cutting Global Outlook Amid Economic Slowdown

Aabha Bakaya
Aabha Bakaya / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 15, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 15, 2026, 1:10 PM IST

The IMF has revised India’s GDP growth forecast upward to 6.5% for the current financial year, citing strong domestic demand, continued economic momentum, and easing US tariff pressures. At the same time, it has lowered global growth projections, including cuts for the US, China, and overall world output, pointing to rising geopolitical tensions and trade disruptions. The World Bank has also slightly raised India’s growth outlook, though both global institutions still remain below the Reserve Bank of India’s more optimistic 6.9% projection. India continues to stand out as one of the most resilient major economies despite global uncertainty driven by conflicts and trade risks.

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