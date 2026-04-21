Business Today
Subscribe
BT ReelsFuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
IMF Warns Central Banks Face Tough Inflation Tradeoffs

IMF Warns Central Banks Face Tough Inflation Tradeoffs

Karishma Asoodani
Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi ,
  • Apr 21, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 21, 2026, 8:02 PM IST

 

In a free-wheeling conversation on Business Today, IMF’s Deputy Director Athanasios Vamvakidis discusses the global economic outlook amid rising inflation, oil price shocks, and financial market vulnerabilities. He explains why central banks may need to stay cautious, outlines three possible policy scenarios, and highlights growing risks in non-bank financial institutions, private credit, and AI-driven investments. He also shares on the limited fiscal space across economies and the importance of policy coordination. With a special focus on India and Asia-Pacific, Vamvakidis shares insights on inflation management, monetary policy challenges, and the need for maintaining credibility while navigating uncertainty in an increasingly complex global financial environment.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended