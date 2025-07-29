InCred's Top Healthcare & Pharma Picks For The Next Decade

In this episode of Market Guru, Aditya Khemka, Fund Manager at InCred AMC, shares his top three high-conviction bets in the healthcare and pharma space for the next decade. He explains why Healthcare Global (HCG) is his preferred pick in the hospital segment, citing its strong focus on oncology and long-term patient retention. In the CDMO/API space, he highlights Jubilant Pharma for its niche offerings, high entry barriers, and solid execution track record. Lastly, he names FDC Limited as a standout in branded generics, thanks to its well-established household brands and potential for exponential growth. Watch as Khemka breaks down each company’s strengths and long-term value proposition for investors.