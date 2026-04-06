India Auto Sales Hit Record Highs | What FADA Data Reveals

India’s auto sector is showing strong signs of revival as the latest FADA data highlights record-breaking trends. Passenger vehicle inventory has sharply reduced to 28 days from 52 days last year, indicating improving demand. The biggest boost is coming from the two-wheeler segment, which has surged over 13%, driven by affordability, better financing, and strong rural demand. March sales saw a massive jump, bringing the industry close to the 3-crore milestone for FY26. SUVs continue to dominate, while EVs, CNG, and hybrid vehicles are gaining traction. The sector has now returned to pre-COVID levels, signaling a robust recovery. However, rising prices and cost pressures could impact demand going forward.