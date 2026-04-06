Business Today
Subscribe
Fuel PricesPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
India Auto Sales Hit Record Highs | What FADA Data Reveals

India Auto Sales Hit Record Highs | What FADA Data Reveals

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Chetan Bhutani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 6, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 6, 2026, 3:12 PM IST

India’s auto sector is showing strong signs of revival as the latest FADA data highlights record-breaking trends. Passenger vehicle inventory has sharply reduced to 28 days from 52 days last year, indicating improving demand. The biggest boost is coming from the two-wheeler segment, which has surged over 13%, driven by affordability, better financing, and strong rural demand. March sales saw a massive jump, bringing the industry close to the 3-crore milestone for FY26. SUVs continue to dominate, while EVs, CNG, and hybrid vehicles are gaining traction. The sector has now returned to pre-COVID levels, signaling a robust recovery. However, rising prices and cost pressures could impact demand going forward.

Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended