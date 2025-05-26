India Becomes World's Fourth Largest Economy, What India’s Rise Means For Your Portfolio?

Chakri Lokapriya, CIO – Equities at LGT Wealth, highlights India’s remarkable achievement of becoming the world’s fourth largest economy, surpassing Japan. He explains that historically, when economies like the US in the 1960s, Japan in the 1990s, and China in the early 2000s crossed similar thresholds, their stock markets experienced significant booms over several years. With India’s growing consumer spending power and expanding businesses catering to local demand, Chakri believes the Indian stock market is well positioned for strong performance in the coming years. This presents an exciting opportunity for retail investors to capitalise on the nation’s economic rise and build on the progress achieved so far.