Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
India Becomes World's Fourth Largest Economy, What India’s Rise Means For Your Portfolio?

India Becomes World's Fourth Largest Economy, What India’s Rise Means For Your Portfolio?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi ,
  • May 26, 2025,
  • Updated May 26, 2025, 5:04 PM IST

 

Chakri Lokapriya, CIO – Equities at LGT Wealth, highlights India’s remarkable achievement of becoming the world’s fourth largest economy, surpassing Japan. He explains that historically, when economies like the US in the 1960s, Japan in the 1990s, and China in the early 2000s crossed similar thresholds, their stock markets experienced significant booms over several years. With India’s growing consumer spending power and expanding businesses catering to local demand, Chakri believes the Indian stock market is well positioned for strong performance in the coming years. This presents an exciting opportunity for retail investors to capitalise on the nation’s economic rise and build on the progress achieved so far.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended