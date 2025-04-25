Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT MindrushBT Best Banks
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
market today
India Eyes Trade Gains As Trump Softens Tariff Stance On China

India Eyes Trade Gains As Trump Softens Tariff Stance On China

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 25, 2025,
  • Updated Apr 25, 2025, 5:10 PM IST

As U.S. President Donald Trump appears to soften his earlier hardline stance on tariffs—particularly those targeting China—global trade dynamics may be in for a shift. In this segment, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, joins Sakshi Batra to decode what this means for India. With tariffs easing and global clients embracing the "China plus one" strategy, India stands to gain as a preferred alternative for manufacturing and exports. Backed by government schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and active trade negotiations with countries like the UK and Australia, India could see new sectoral opportunities emerge. Tune in for a deep dive into the changing trade landscape and India’s evolving role in it

TAGS:
Post a comment
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended