India Eyes Trade Gains As Trump Softens Tariff Stance On China

As U.S. President Donald Trump appears to soften his earlier hardline stance on tariffs—particularly those targeting China—global trade dynamics may be in for a shift. In this segment, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neil India, joins Sakshi Batra to decode what this means for India. With tariffs easing and global clients embracing the "China plus one" strategy, India stands to gain as a preferred alternative for manufacturing and exports. Backed by government schemes like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) and active trade negotiations with countries like the UK and Australia, India could see new sectoral opportunities emerge. Tune in for a deep dive into the changing trade landscape and India’s evolving role in it