India GDP Growth At 7.8%: Is India’s Growth Story Getting Stronger? | Top Economists Decode

India’s economy grew 7.8% in the April-June quarter of FY2026-27, beating expectations and the RBI’s 7% projection despite global and geopolitical headwinds. Real GVA growth stood at 8.2%, while manufacturing grew 9.2%, investment demand accelerated 11.9% and financial, real estate and professional services expanded 12.1%. Nominal GDP rose 10.3% in Q1 FY27. What is driving India’s growth momentum? Can strong domestic demand, government capex and manufacturing offset global uncertainties? And what does the latest GDP print mean for the RBI, interest rates, inflation, private investment and India’s full-year growth outlook? Business Today brings together Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda; Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, ICRA; and Rajani Sinha, Chief Economist, Care Ratings to decode the Q1 FY27 GDP numbers and what lies ahead for the Indian economy.