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India GDP Growth May Be Cut Amid Iran War, Crude Surge | Govt Sources

India GDP Growth May Be Cut Amid Iran War, Crude Surge | Govt Sources

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra / Karishma Asoodani
  • New Delhi,
  • Apr 28, 2026,
  • Updated Apr 28, 2026, 5:25 PM IST

Big breaking on Business Today TV - India’s FY27 growth outlook may be revised lower as global headwinds intensify. Government sources indicate GDP forecast could be cut to 6.3–6.5%, down from the earlier 6.8-7.2% estimate. The ongoing West Asia conflict, rising crude oil prices, and higher fertiliser subsidy burden are emerging as key risks to the economy. Experts warn that elevated oil prices could widen fiscal and current account deficits while also impacting corporate earnings. Despite optimism from global institutions like IMF and World Bank, the government appears to be taking a more cautious stance. Is this a temporary reset or a deeper concern for India’s growth story? Watch the full breakdown and expert insights.

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