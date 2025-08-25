India Gets Stable Outlook From Fitch, Growth At 6.5% Seen; Markets Respond Positively

In this episode of Market Guru, we speak with Dhiraj Relli, MD & CEO of HDFC Securities, on what Fitch’s affirmation of India at ‘BBB-’ with a stable outlook means for investors and the broader economy. With a 6.5% GDP growth forecast for FY26, we decode the opportunities and risks ahead, including the impact of US tariffs. We also track the day’s market action, as the Nifty trades close to the 25,000 mark , led by strong gains in IT stocks such as Infosys, TCS, Wipro, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra.