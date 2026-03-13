India In Urgent Talks With Iran As Oil, LPG Tankers Stranded Near Strait Of Hormuz

India has stepped up urgent diplomatic efforts to secure the safe passage of more than 20 oil and gas tankers stranded near the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global energy trade. The route has been severely disrupted amid escalating tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel. Narendra Modi has spoken with Iran’s leadership, stressing the importance of unhindered energy transit, while S. Jaishankar is reportedly in constant contact with his Iranian counterpart. The passage is vital for India’s energy security, with around 2.1 million barrels of crude per day typically moving through the route. Officials insist supplies remain stable even as authorities work to ease bottlenecks and prevent panic in domestic markets.