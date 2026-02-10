Business Today
Subscribe
WEF Davos 2026PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
market today
India Pushes Back On US Pressure, Says Oil Choices And Farmers Are Non-Negotiable

India Pushes Back On US Pressure, Says Oil Choices And Farmers Are Non-Negotiable

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi ,
  • Feb 10, 2026,
  • Updated Feb 10, 2026, 12:54 PM IST

 

With the framework trade agreement with the United States in place, Indian government officials are firmly countering criticism, stressing that energy security and farmer interests remain non-negotiable. The debate centres on India’s sovereign right to source crude oil independently, amid US scrutiny over Russian oil imports. Officials underline that Russia was never a structural dependency and that imports rose temporarily due to post-pandemic discounts and supply advantages. As alternatives like Venezuelan crude emerge, refiners are adjusting sourcing with ease. On agriculture, India has drawn clear red lines, allowing limited US imports only with safeguards, quotas and price protections to ensure food security and protect farmer livelihoods.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended