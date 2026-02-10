India Pushes Back On US Pressure, Says Oil Choices And Farmers Are Non-Negotiable

With the framework trade agreement with the United States in place, Indian government officials are firmly countering criticism, stressing that energy security and farmer interests remain non-negotiable. The debate centres on India’s sovereign right to source crude oil independently, amid US scrutiny over Russian oil imports. Officials underline that Russia was never a structural dependency and that imports rose temporarily due to post-pandemic discounts and supply advantages. As alternatives like Venezuelan crude emerge, refiners are adjusting sourcing with ease. On agriculture, India has drawn clear red lines, allowing limited US imports only with safeguards, quotas and price protections to ensure food security and protect farmer livelihoods.