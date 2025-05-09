India Set To Corner Pakistan At IMF : Aid Used For Army, Not Economy?

At the crucial IMF board meeting taking place today, India is expected to raise serious concerns about Pakistan's use of IMF funds According to Foreign Expert Robinder Sachdev, India will present its position that the financial aid being extended to Pakistan is at risk of being diverted to non-economic purposes, including military and intelligence operations. He further points out that past loans have shown signs of "creative bookkeeping" by Pakistan, casting doubt on the accountability of such funding. India is also expected to caution that any further escalation by Pakistan could render ongoing economic redevelopment plans futile, with billions in aid potentially going to waste. Sachdev notes that while India’s arguments may carry weight within the IMF Executive Board, any decisive action will ultimately go before the Board of Governors—where China, holding the third-largest voting share in the IMF (and second in the ADB), could obstruct India's efforts, much like it does at the UN Security Council. This meeting could mark a pivotal moment in how global institutions handle aid oversight amid geopolitical tensions.