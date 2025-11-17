India Signs Historic LPG Deal With US, 2.2 Million-Ton Import Finalised

India has signed a historic one-year LPG import deal with the United States, marking a major shift in its energy diversification strategy. Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri announced that PSU oil companies—IOCL, BPCL, and HPCL—will import 2.2 million tons of LPG from the US, accounting for nearly 10% of India’s annual LPG imports. This decision follows extensive discussions between Indian oil PSU leadership and US officials, aimed at securing affordable and reliable energy supplies. While detailed pricing updates are awaited, the government has indicated that LPG prices under the Ujjwala scheme will likely remain in the ₹500–₹550 range. Industry sources suggest price stability is expected in the coming months, benefiting millions of consumers.