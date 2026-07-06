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India Stock Market Outlook: Top Sectors For The Next 18-24 Months

India Stock Market Outlook: Top Sectors For The Next 18-24 Months

Shailendra Bhatnagar
Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 6, 2026,
  • Updated Jul 6, 2026, 4:49 PM IST

With markets entering a new phase, sector selection has become more important than ever. Devina Mehra, Founder & CMD, First Global, says her investment approach is driven by data rather than fixed narratives, with portfolios reviewed every quarter. She remains positive on pharmaceuticals, healthcare, auto components, selected auto stocks, and power equipment, while maintaining diversified exposure across capital goods, chemicals, FMCG, and banks. She also cautions against treating any stock as a permanent holding and prefers adapting portfolios as market conditions evolve. Watch the full discussion to understand where she sees the best opportunities over the next two years.

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