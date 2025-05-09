India Strikes Terror Camps, Pakistan Retaliates With Military Strikes | Market & Geopolitical Impact

Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev provides a sobering analysis of the rapidly escalating conflict between India and Pakistan. Following India's targeted strikes on terror infrastructure across the border, Pakistan has chosen to escalate the situation rather than de-escalate. Sachdev explains that while India positioned its initial response as a tactical and measured retaliation, Pakistan's decision to respond with drone and missile attacks on Indian military installations marks a deliberate upward spiral in hostilities. Unlike India, which has targeted identified terror bases, Pakistan lacks equivalent targets within India and has instead focused on military positions. According to reports, most incoming drones and missiles from Pakistan have been intercepted, while Indian strikes have successfully hit military assets, including an air defence radar system near Lahore. The conflict is also intensifying along the Line of Control (LoC), with heavy artillery exchanges resulting in civilian casualties and strategic losses on both sides. Attempts at cross-border infiltration have also been thwarted by the BSF. As the situation remains volatile, Sachdev warns of the fog of war and the potential for further escalation.