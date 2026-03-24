India Tightens Checks On GLP-1 Drugs After Semaglutide Patent Expiry Sparks Misuse Concerns

India’s drug regulator has stepped up surveillance on GLP-1 weight loss drugs following a surge in availability after the patent expiry of Semaglutide. With multiple generic versions flooding the market, concerns have risen over misuse, unauthorized sales, and off-label consumption. Authorities are tightening checks across pharmacies, online platforms, and clinics to ensure these prescription drugs are used only under proper medical supervision. Experts warn that while affordability and access have improved significantly, the risk of self-medication and unsafe usage has also increased. Meanwhile, the pharma sector faces fresh pressure as input costs for key ingredients like paracetamol surge sharply, raising concerns over margins and supply stability for smaller drug manufacturers.